ORLANDO, Fla. — A stretch of Summerlin Avenue in downtown Orlando, closed after a water main break flooded the area, may not fully reopen until next week.

City of Orlando will use asphalt instead of brick to reopen road

Water main break flooded Summerlin, requires extensive work

OUC plans to repair the aging water main in the next 3 years

PREVIOUS STORY: Orlando Water Main Break Has OUC Pondering Over Aging System

But eventually, that pipe will be replaced.

The 77-year-old pipe, which burst on Summerlin near the intersection of Concord Street, burst October 22 and flooded the area.

Orlando Utilities Commission says the water main was repaired, but crews have to make sure the soil is dry and able to handle traffic .

Meanwhile, OUC will begin the process of replacing the aging 20-inch water main, which runs 1.5 miles underneath Summerlin Avenue between South and Marks streets.

That will include engineering studies to make sure the new pipe meets the needs of those neighborhoods. OUC thinks it will take up to 18 months to conduct the studies. Construction could take up to two years, and it could be more than three years before everything is finished.

The city of Orlando has also decided to use asphalt, rather than brick, on the surface of Summerlin Avenue, to get the road back open as soon as possible.

The area of Summerlin between Concord and Hillcrest Street was a brick road.

The city says that because OUC plans to replace the water line, it will look into switching the area to brick as part of the pipe replacement project.