ORLANDO, Fla. — Get out those sunglasses, because there is plenty of sun expected again Tuesday.

Expect highs in the low to mid- 80 as a slight warming trend unfolds on Tuesday. Mostly clear skies will last into Tuesday night as lows settle back to the low to mid-60s.

There could be some light fog in spots by daybreak. Similar weather is to be expected on Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s.

Rain returns to the forecast on Thursday as moisture increases ahead of an approaching front. This will offer the best chance for rain this week on Friday.

The system will clear in time for the weekend, aside from a few lingering showers at the coast.

Decent boating weather is anticipated Tuesday. Seas will be around 2 to 3 feet with a light chop on the Intracoastal Waterway. Winds from the northeast will be a bit lighter, around 5 to 10 knots.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there is one named system being Hurricane Oscar in the open Atlantic. It will stay out to sea with no threat to land.

Hurricane season continues through November 30.

