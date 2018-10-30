KISSIMMEE, Fla. — In this day and age, the majority of active shooter incidents that are taking place across the nation primarily involve assault style weapons or sniper type rifles.

Kissimmee Police Department is the first in Florida to add an extra layer of protection.

New KPD gear will protect against assault weapons

Plates will be smaller, lighter than ordinary vests

Will cost KPD $50,000 to equip officers with new tech

“I absolutely love this career. I still love this career and continue to give 10 percent every day. And it’s truly about serving others,” said Jeff Tambasco the Patrol Division Captain for the department.

Kissimmee Police Department officers now have a new piece of gear at their disposal that will protect them against so much.

“(It is) a rifle rated plate, so this plate will stop the same exact rounds as this plate will but this plate is much lighter, is much smaller,” Tambasco said.

Tambasco said they already had these vests in their tool kit that protects them against assault weapons, however, they’re too heavy to wear daily.

The new plates don't just protect against handguns, but they also protect against sniper ammunition or assault weapons, and they can be worn on the daily.

“Kissimmee is the first police department to get this material. Because once again, the chief takes it seriously when these guys are out there putting their lives on the line,” said Bailey Myers, spokesperson for the Kissimmee Police. “And anything (the chief) can acquire so he can protect those who are protecting and serving our community is his top priority.”

Tambasco, who is the father of three, said he never thought safety would take this kind of evolution, but he is glad this well help reduce the amount of possible injuries.

“I have never really thought about how far we’ve come from the first vest I wore 22 years ago to the vest I am wearing today,” he said. “It’s night and day, and that includes weight, comfort, and flexibility.

It cost the department nearly $50,000 to equip officers with the new technology.