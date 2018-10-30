ORLANDO, Fla. – A man wearing a Halloween costume with ammunition on it prompted police to respond to the University of Central Florida campus Tuesday.

Man wears Halloween costume with real bullets at UCF

Police called to Classroom Building I after "suspicious person" report

Man detained and questioned by police

UCF Police were called to Classroom Building I after receiving reports of a suspicious person. Officers found a man who was wearing a bandolier with real bullets across his chest.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was detained and is being questioned by police.

UCF Police shared a picture of the costume on its Twitter account.

"Do not incorporate simulated or ACTUAL ammunition/weapons into your costumes," the police department wrote. "It scares others and puts safety at risk. If you see suspicious activity, call 911 immediately."

Police said there is no threat to campus safety.