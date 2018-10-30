ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Oscar remains a Category 2 in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Hurricane won't pose a threat to Florida or US

It does not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.

Oscar is located about 455 miles east-southeast of Bermuda.

The storm's winds have dropped to 100 mph. Oscar is moving to the north-northeast at 14 mph. The minimum central pressure is 972 mb.

Hurricane winds extend up to 25 miles from the center, while tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Oscar will remain a Category 2 today, but gradual weakening is expected during the next several days.

There are no other concerns in the tropics at this time.

Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.