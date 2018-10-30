MIAMI, Fla. — The man who the FBI says sent more than a dozen suspicious packages to high profile Democrats is due back in federal court later this week.

Cesar Sayoc remains locked up in South Florida for now after his first court appearance on Monday.

A detention hearing is set for Friday morning, where U.S. attorneys are expected to ask to move Sayoc, 56, to New York.

Eventually Sayoc will be moved to New York, where he will be prosecuted. In addition to deciding the bail question, Friday's hearing will also decide when he would be moved.

The Aventura resident is accused of mailing pipe bombs to former President Barack Obama, members of Congress and CNN.

An attorney representing him says the government still has to prove its case.

"He is innocent until proven guilty. He remains innocent and nobody has been able to, in a court of law, say that those were bombs that he said that he sent," said Daniel Aaronson.

Aaronson has represented Sayoc in the past, but will not say if he is taking on this case pro bono.