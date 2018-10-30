SEBRING, Fla. — Two people were killed and another person injured after a gyrocopter crashed on top of two mobile homes at a Sebring mobile home park Tuesday afternoon, Highlands County deputies say.

Helicopter crashes into Sebring mobile homes — 2 killed

Highlands Sheriff's Office: 3rd person on the ground was injured

Deputies: No one is thought to have been inside mobile homes

Sheriff's deputies said the homes and the gyrocopter were consumed by fire after the crash.

They confirmed two people, thought to have been aboard the gyrocopter, died in the crash.

A person who was on the ground was taken to a hospital.

RIGHT NOW: We have a crew en route to a fire in Sebring caused by a helicopter crashing on top of two mobile homes. Highlands County Sheriff's Office has confirmed 1 person is dead, another injured in the crash. STORY: https://t.co/XIOaefahO5 (video courtesy @HighCoSheriff) pic.twitter.com/U1olj0Vg9s — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) October 30, 2018

The Sheriff's Office said they first got a call about the crash just after 2:45 p.m.

No one was inside the mobile homes at the time of the crash, according to the Sheriff's Office.

FAA investigators later Tuesday confirmed that two people were aboard the gyrocopter at the time of the crash.

