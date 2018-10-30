TAMPA, Fla. — Falling behind on bills happens to a lot of people.

Consumer Wise: Debt collections

Fair debt Collection Practices Act

But it doesn't have to mean that debt collectors can harass you.

Being the target of a debt collector can be unnerving but debtors do have rights when it comes to companies seeking payments.

"The phone calls just kept coming," said Brian McKinnon, who was harassed by a debt collector. "Within 10-20 seconds of each other. Over and over and over."

McKinnon couldn't pay a medical bill and found himself subjected to repeated nasty phone calls.

"They were gonna come to my house and threatened to beat me up," he said.

McKinnon finally turned to attorney Rick Peck for help. Peck informed him state and federal laws have strict rules debt collectors must follow.

"You cannot engage in any conduct that’s reasonably expected to abuse or harass the debtor," Peck said. "You cannot pretend to be law enforcement. You cannot pretend to be a lawyer."

Also, they can’t call you at all hours of the day and night. They’re prohibited from calling before 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m. And it’s important to know debt collectors can’t tell anyone about your debt. They can’t call you at work or call your relatives to discuss the debt.

If you sue, debt collectors can face up to a $1000 penalty for violating the rules, plus having to pay your legal costs. The penalties are even more severe if they call or text your cell phone. In those cases, they could face penalties of $500 to $1500 per violation.

Also beware of bogus debt collectors who try to get you to pay a debt that doesn’t even exist. You have a right to ask for validation of a debt. That means if you ask, they’re required to send you proof in writing that the debt actually exists and who originally claimed you owe the money.

“The best way to do it is by certified mail or by fax, so you have some proof that it was received on the other end,” Peck explained.

One important thing to be aware of: unless you dispute the validity of the debt within 30 days of receiving the notice the debt is assumed to be valid by the debt collector.

"I told them I had an attorney and you need to stop calling me and that was it," McKinnon said.

If the harassment continues, get it put in writing.

"If they contact you after that - call you or write you letters - then, you have the right to pursue a legal action against them for harassment," Peck said.

Also, if you do get harassing phone calls from a debt collector, be sure to keep a log of the number, who you spoke to, what you said and what they said to you.

That can help if you end up filing legal action.