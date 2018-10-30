SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — Police have sent spent bullets fired at the Republican Party office in Volusia County to a lab for testing.

Police looking for latent fingerprints on the bullets

4 shots were fired at the Republican Party HQ

Investigators release video of car driving without lights

They have also released surveillance video of a vehicle they think could be linked to the suspect.

South Daytona Police Capt. Mark Cheatham said the agency hopes latent fingerprints are found on the four rounds, which were fired at the Republican Executive Committee of Volusia County office on Nova Road sometime either late Sunday or early Monday.

The bullets were fired into the windows of the office, shattering at least one.

Police have also released surveillance video of a dark colored vehicle that is seen driving past through the strip plaza with its headlights off at about 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Anyone with information should call Investigator Dion Willey at 386-322-3047 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.