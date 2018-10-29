BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Days after work began to clean up dead fish on Brevard beaches, volunteers are still at it.

Keep Brevard Beautiful volunteers help clean beaches

Thousands of fish on Brevard beaches for miles

MORE: Red tide in Florida coverage

Keep Brevard Beautiful volunteers are taking to the sand, plucking fish up one by one.

The group has been on duty since October 24, right after the second, larger fish kill happened in the South Beaches area in Brevard — thousands of fish dotted the beach for miles.

Brevard County officials say the highest concentration of red tide remains in the Spessard Holland Park and Ponce de Leon Park areas.

Erin Harrell's been involved with the clean-up since the first red tide related fish kill in Cocoa Beach happened two weeks ago.

"We are just trying to get the remnants that are left over," Harrell said.

Fortunately the toxic algae smell has gone down drastically. Mike McCusker says it's been tough for him and his dog "Reef.”

"Over the last week it's gotten better, but, boy, it was horrible," he told Spectrum News.

And now, the goal remains — bring the beaches back to pristine condition.

"It's going to get better," Harrell said.

KBB will soon be moving to clean up some of the private beachfront areas affected by the fish kill.