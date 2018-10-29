ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Oscar continues to intensify in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Oscar may become Category 2 hurricane early Tuesday

It is also expected to weaken soon afterwards

It does not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.

Oscar is located approximately 620 miles southeast of Bermuda.

The storm's winds are up to 80 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane. Oscar is moving to the west at 12 mph. The minimum central pressure is 984 mb.

Hurricane winds extend only 15 miles from the center, while tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 70 miles.

Oscar was upgraded to a hurricane from a tropical storm Sunday evening and it is the eighth hurricane in the Atlantic this season.

The hurricane is forecast to continue to strengthen through early Tuesday into a Category 2 hurricane, then gradually weaken in the open Atlantic.

A front is still on track to push Oscar away from land and turn it quickly northeast before even reaching Bermuda.

There are no other concerns in the tropics at this time. Hurricane season runs through November 30.