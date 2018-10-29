TAMPA, Fla. — A crew from Port Tampa Bay is heading to Panama City Monday morning.

The storm hit Oct. 10, devastating the Florida Panhandle

The team of certified divers will be in the devastated region to aid in underwater damage assessment, debris removal and FEMA paperwork.

State authorities have linked six more deaths to the storm, bringing the state's death toll to 35.

Port officials said the team is going up in two trucks filled with supplies along with a boat to assist with diving and underwater assessments.

The team plans to camp outside near the Panama City port as there is a shortage of hotel rooms available.

There is no timetable for the team's return.