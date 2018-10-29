SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — Someone shattered windows at the Volusia County Republican Party headquarters, and law enforcement is investigating.

Party officials arrived Monday morning to the office in a strip plaza on South Nova Road to find shattered glass and fallen campaign posters.

The South Daytona Police Department says up to four shots were fired at the office, sometimes between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information should call South Daytona Police at 386-322-3030.