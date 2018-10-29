ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando has a new police chief.

Orlando Rolon officially took over the job from Chief John Mina in a change of command ceremony Monday in Orlando.

Orlando Firefighters Pipes and Drums mark the beginning to the Change of Command Ceremony 👮🏽‍♂️ @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/IK3NCbLIxw — Paula Machado (@paulamachadotv) October 29, 2018

A procession of police drove to Amway Center, where Mina thanked the community for its support, and thanked his officers and staff for their help, in his last words as police chief.

Then Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer introduced Rolon, a 25-year veteran of OPD, and also the city's first Hispanic chief of police.

Rolon said he would look for ways to provide better training for officers and better mental health services for officers. He said his vision for the agency to be a model for efficiency, effectiveness, professionalism and collaboration.

"I believe that to better serve we must understand their needs," Rolon said. "Bill Gates once said that your unhappiest customers are your greatest source of learning. Although I strongly believe our customers, our residents, approve of the way we are delivering our services, there is always room for improvement. And we should always try to exceed the expectations."

Mina is campaigning for Orange County sheriff.