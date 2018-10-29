ORLANDO, Fla. — It is a morning for the light jackets with temperatures starting out in the 50s yet again across Central Florida.

Dry air is dominating our weather and that means another day of sunshine. After a cool start, temperatures will warm back up into the low to mid 80s.

An area of high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is going to be in control of our weather to start the week. This high will keep the dry air and sunshine locked over Central Florida. Skies will stay quiet and clear for Monday night.

Tuesday morning temperatures will start out in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon temperatures will warm back into the 80s.

Halloween will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 80s with morning temperatures starting out in the low to mid 60s. Trick-or-treat on Wednesday evening will be mild with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

A cold front is then set to move in on Thursday. Ahead of this front, moisture will be increasing. It will bring a 40 percent to 50 percent coverage of showers and a few rumbles of thunder by the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

The coverage of rain will up to 60 percent on Friday as the front passes through Central Florida. There could be a few thunderstorms.

The cold front will be out of the area by early Saturday morning. Temperatures will tumble back into upper 50s and lower 60s for morning temperatures with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 70s.

The surf forecast for Monday is for poor conditions with a small east-southeast trade swell and north wind swell. Wave heights will be 1 to 2 feet. The rip current risk is back down to low, and the UV Index is at a six. Water temperatures are hovering around 80 degrees.

If you plan to go out boating, there will be improving conditions for Monday. The wind will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 knots to start before switching to the north this afternoon with speeds of 5 to 10 knots.

Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Tropical Update

Oscar is now a hurricane in the open waters of the Atlantic. It does not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.

It will maintain its hurricane intensity through Thursday while getting swept up in a cold front and carried farther to the north and east out to sea, away from land.

Oscar is the 15th named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season and eighth hurricane this year.

Atlantic hurricane season officially ends November 30.

