MIAMI, Fla. — The man suspected of sending more than a dozen mail bombs to high-profile Democrats will face a federal judge on Monday in Miami.

Cesar Sayoc facing five federal charges; being held in Miami

Prosecutors expected to ask for extradition to New York

Cesar Sayoc, 56, is facing five charges in connection with the bomb plot. He has been held in Broward County since federal authorities arrested him Friday morning.

They say Sayoc sent pipe bombs to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton among others.

Spectrum News caught up with one of the targets, California U.S. Kamala Harris in Miami.

"You know the voices that are trying to sell hate and division among us, they're not only irresponsible, it's harmful to who we are, our identity as Americans," she said.

Prosecutors are expected to ask to extradite Sayoc to New York during his court appearance this afternoon.

Law enforcement say that lab technicians had linked DNA on two pipe bomb packages Sayoc is accused of sending to prominent Democrats to a sample previously collected by Florida state authorities.

In addition, a fingerprint match of his allegedly turned up on a separate mailing that authorities say he sent.

According to authorities, investigators poured over his social media accounts and discovered the same spelling mistakes on his online posts — "Hilary" Clinton, Debbie Wasserman "Shultz" — as on the mailings he allegedly sent out.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.