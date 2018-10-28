ORLANDO, Florida -- Tropical Storm Oscar has been upgraded to a hurricane in the central Atlantic.

Oscar bcomes a hurricane

The storm does not pose threat to Florida, U.S.

Oscar is 8th hurricane in the Atlantic this season

Oscar is the eighth hurricane in the Atlantic this season, and is located approximately 725 miles southeast of Bermuda in the open waters of the Atlantic.

The storm’s winds have increased to 75 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane. Oscar is moving to the west at 16 mph. The minimum central pressure has dropped to 989 mb.

Hurricane winds extend only 15 miles from the center, while tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

Oscar is forecast to continue to strengthen through Monday night, then gradually weaken in the open Atlantic.

A front is still on track to push Oscar early this week and turn it quickly northeast before even reaching Bermuda.

Oscar became a named system late Friday evening as a subtropical storm.

The storm does not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.

There are no other concerns in the tropics at this time. Hurricane season runs through November 30.