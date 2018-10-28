ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando Police are investigating a road-rage shooting that shut down a portion of Interstate 4 on Saturday.

The incident happened on I-4 westbound near South Orange Blossom Trail.

According to police, a man shot at two vehicles that were traveling down the interstate.

One of the people in the vehicles was shot in the leg, according to police.

Police are looking for a black Mazda that may have been involved in the road-rage shooting.

The westbound lanes near South OBT were closed while police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.