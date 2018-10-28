ORLANDO, Fla. — Fewer clouds, more sunshine, and comfortable temperatures will greet you heading out the door today.

After the coolest morning since Spring, temperatures will stay cooler than average into the afternoon. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 70s. Unlike yesterday, skies will be clear and filled with sunshine. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight tonight with lows dropping back into the 50s for Monday morning.

Temperatures do warm back up into the low to mid 80s as high pressure moves over head. This high pressure system will keep skies mostly sunny and clear for the start of the week. As the area of high pressure shifts and builds farther to the east and north, our winds will shift out of the east and southeast. This weather setup will allow for temperatures to warm back up into the middle 80s for afternoon highs and lows will only drop into the low to mid-60s.

Halloween will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 80s with morning temperatures starting out in the low to mid-60s. Trick-or-treat on Wednesday evening will be mild with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

Another cold front is set to move in on Thursday. Ahead of this front, moisture will increase bringing a 50% coverage of showers and a few rumbles of thunder by the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s. The coverage of rain will be 60% on Friday as the front passes through Central Florida. There could be a few thunderstorms on Friday as the front moves through. The front will be out of the area by early Saturday morning. Temperatures will tumble back into upper 50s and lower 60s for morning temperatures with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 70s.

Tropical Update:

Oscar is a tropical storm in the open waters of the Atlantic. It does not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S. It will likely strengthen into a hurricane later on today or on Monday before getting swept up in cold front and carried farther to the north and east out to sea, away from land. Oscar is the fifteenth named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricane season runs through November 30th.

The surf forecast for today is for poor conditions with a small east-southeast trade swell. Wave heights will be 1-2 feet. The rip current risk remains moderate, and the UV Index is at a six, so it is best to stay within sight of a lifeguard and wear sunscreen. Water temperatures are in the lower 80s.

If you plan to go out boating, there is a small craft caution. The wind will be out of the northwest at 15 to 20 knots with 3 to 5 feet seas and choppy waters on the intracoastal.

