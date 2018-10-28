TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Six more deaths have been linked to Hurricane Michael, bringing the death toll in Florida to 35.

The storm hit Oct. 10, devastating the Florida Panhandle

Michael also affected Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia

The storm killed a total of 45 people, with 10 deaths in other states.

The Florida Emergency Management Division announced the death Saturday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.