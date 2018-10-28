ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida gubernatorial candidates Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum campaigned in Central Florida on Sunday ahead of the midterm elections.

Florida gubernatorial candidates campaign in Central Florida

DeSantis in Melbourne, Gillum in Orlando

Florida Early Voting: What You Need to Know

DeSantis stopped in Melbourne to talk with meet with campaign volunteers. The former GOP congressman had plenty of criticism for his opponent Gillum.

"He has the worst record and platform on keeping communities safe of almost any candidate running anywhere in the state, or maybe even in the country," DeSantis said.

Meanwhile, Gillum made a campaign stop in Orlando on Sunday evening. He reminded supporters to tell other about the upcoming election and to go vote.

"In your comings and goings, talk about this race," Gillum said. "Let people know there's an election coming up, Election Day is a myth. Election Day is today and it will be here again tomorrow. We have all next week to vote. Don't wait until the last minute. Vote early."

Early voting in Central Florida is now through November 3.