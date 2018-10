ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- A kitten was rescued from a storm drain by two deputies, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Steven Reed and Deputy Perla Lozano found the small tabby along West Castle Street and Sheryl Ann Drive last week.

After 30 minutes, the deputies were able to pull the kitten from the storm drain. The kitten as taken to Orange County Animal Services, where she was quickly adopted.