OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla -- A woman's body was found Saturday in the unincorporated community of Harmony, near St. Cloud, according to the Osecola County Sheriff's Office.

A passerby found the body near Hickory Street and U.S. 192 just before noon and called 911.

Investigators are trying to determine how the woman died.

No other details were immediately available.