ORLANDO, Fla. -- Subtropical Storm Oscar continues to organize in the central Atlantic, and will likely become a tropical storm tonight.

Subtropical Storm Oscar in the central Atlantic

May become a tropical storm tonight

Oscar is located approximately 925 miles east-southeast of Bermuda in the open waters of the Atlantic.

The storm still has winds of 60 mph and is moving west at 17 mph. The minimum central pressure is 995 mb.

Oscar is on track to strengthen to a tropical storm later tonight and could become a hurricane late this weekend or early next week.

A front early next week will pick Oscar up and turn it quickly northeast before even reaching Bermuda.

Oscar is the 15th named storm in the Atlantic this season. The subtropical system formed late Friday night.

There are no other concerns in the tropics at this time. Hurricane season runs through November 30.