BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A small plane crashed Saturday near the Valkaria Airport, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Small plane crashes near Valkaria Airport

1 person was taken to a hospital with minor injures

Cause of the crash is unknown

The replica P-51 Mustang aircraft had one person on board at the time of the crash, officials say. That person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The plane sustained moderate damage.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash.

Two weeks ago, a small plane made an emergency landing in Melbourne Beach. The two people on board the plane were not injured. That incident came days after a small plane made an emergency landing in Titusville on October 8.