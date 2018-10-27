ORLANDO, Fla. — A much needed break from the heat and humidity is ahead this weekend. A cold front on Friday has lowered the humidity and temperatures this afternoon will be much cooler.

Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 70s today. It will be breezy today with our winds out of the west at 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be partly sunny.

Thanks to the lower humidity, it will be a pleasant night to open up the windows. Overnight temperatures will be dropping into the 50s across Central Florida into Sunday morning. Skies will be clear tonight with mostly sunny skies for Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s for the second half of the weekend.

The tranquil weather will continue for the start of the new school and work week. Afternoon temperatures will warm back up into the low to mid-80s with morning temperatures also a bit warmer. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Halloween will be dry with partly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s. Trick-or-treat events on Wednesday night will be under partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Another cold front will move in on Thursday. Ahead of this front, moisture will increase bringing a 60% coverage of showers and a few rumbles of thunder by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s. The rain chances will continue on Friday before the front sweeps the region by next weekend.

Tropical Update:

Oscar developed late Friday night into a subtropical storm. It is expected to become a tropical storm later this weekend. Oscar does not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S. It is located in the open waters of the Central Atlantic about 1,210 miles to the east-southeast of Bermuda. There are no other areas of concern right now and no new development is expected over the next 5 days. Hurricane season runs through November 30th.

The surf forecast for today is for poor to fair conditions with an easing northeast/easterly swell. Wave heights will be 1-3 feet. The rip current risk remains moderate, and the UV Index is at a six, so it is best to stay within sight of a lifeguard and wear sunscreen.

If you plan to go out boating, there is a small craft caution. The wind will be out of the west at 10 to 15 knots with 3 to 4 feet seas and a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location