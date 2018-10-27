TALLAHASSEE, Fla -- The Florida Highway Patrol will be increasing patrols at religious institutions across the state, Governor Rick Scott announced Saturday.

FHP to increase patrols at religious institutions across the state

Directive comes after a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue

Troopers will work with other law enforcement agencies on safety efforts

FHP will work with local police departments and sheriff's offices to determine how to increase safety.

The directive comes in the wake of a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 people dead and six injured.

Scott called the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue "an act of pure evil and hatred."

"There is no place in America for intolerance and violence, and we will do everything in our power to protect Floridians who are peacefully gathered to worship," he said in a statement.

According to authorities, the shooter opened fire during a ceremony at the synagogue.