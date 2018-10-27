DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — While it seemed like a pep rally right outside the doors of a Bethune-Cookman University auditorium, extra security screened guests as they came in to see the man of the hour: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

This after mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc Jr. allegedly sent 12 pipe bomb packages to critics of President Donald Trump.

While on the campaign trail to the finish line, Gillum says he knew almost everyone on Sayoc’s alleged list and says if there are more, he hopes authorities are able to intercept them.

Looming is the uncertainty of more packages. Sayoc Jr. reportedly posted anti-Gillum pictures and statements on social media pages. But that didn't stop Gillum from going into full campaign mode once he hit the stage, getting guests excited about his run to be governor of Florida.

Watch the full story in the video above.