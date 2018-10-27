OCALA, Florida — A person was shot Friday evening near an elementary school in Ocala, with the suspects still at large, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 6:24 p.m. at SW 32 Street and SW 43 Court down the street from Saddlewood Elementary School.

The shooting victim was injured and transported to the hospital. Authorities say the suspects are at large.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred down the street from the elementary school while the school was hosting a “safe Halloween event,” where there were about 1,200 attendees.

Those in the school reportedly took shelter inside the school as a precaution. They were eventually released around 7:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and deputies encourage people to avoid the area.