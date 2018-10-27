ORLANDO, Fla. — Many children across the country go to sleep without a bed. A Central Florida non-profit is trying to change that.

Sleeping in Heavenly Peace non-profit built beds for kids in need

20 beds to go to Central Florida kids

“As far as we know there’s nobody out there consistently providing beds of this quality to kids and it’s a real need out there,” said Bill Carleton, Chapter President SHP Orlando West.

Carleton created the Orlando West Chapter of Sleeping in Heavenly Peace after learning about the challenges kids from low-income families face when it comes to having a bed to sleep on.

“The fact that with very little communication, we’ve already had requests for more than 40 beds,” said Carelton. “There are a lot of children sleeping on the floor,” he added.

Volunteers with SHP Orlando West spent Saturday building beds for kids in need. It took four hours to build 20 beds, which will be made into bunk beds.

“Twenty beds in four hours, how exciting is that!” said Tammy Bruner, Director of Operations NuView IRA.

Saturday’s event was made possible by a sponsorship from NuView IRA in Seminole County. The business converted their back parking lot into a workshop.