KISSIMMEE, Florida — Osceola County continues to deal with a critical bus driver shortage.

Brenda Otero’s son attends St. Cloud High School. Earlier this week, the bus that picks him from their apartment complex never showed up.

Instead, the bus that services the middle school came to pick up the high schoolers.

It’s a rare incidence, the district said, but Otero recently had hip replacement and has limited mobility. She said she had to find a way to get her son to school because she felt the bus was carrying way too many kids.

“When you are sitting three to a bus (seat), and your legs are literally hanging out in the aisles, and you're wearing backpacks, that’s a safety issue,” Otero said.

But the district said the buses are made for three students to a seat, and that is not considered overcrowded.

An Osceola Schools spokesperson told Spectrum News that Route 130 was dissolved and Route 134 with kids from other high schools will be covering the route permanently. The bus driver taking over this route will be calling into dispatch when he arrives at the stop for the next five days to have times documented.

The district said they’re in need of more bus drivers. The next bus driver job fair will be November 1 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Osceola County School District Transportation.

