ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered rain and storms will continue today.

A cold front will race across Central Florida this afternoon. This front will keep the chance for heavy downpours and even a few thunderstorms in the forecast for your Friday so you will want to hold onto the rain gear.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures today will reach mid to upper 80s.

The front will clear Central Florida this evening. Behind the front, drier and cooler temperatures will sweep in for the weekend. Overnight lows will fall back into the low to mid 60s for Saturday morning with afternoon highs tomorrow dropping into the upper 70s and lower 80.

Skies will clear out to mostly to partly sunny for Saturday afternoon.

A pleasant Sunday is also ahead for any outdoor activities. Skies will be mostly sunny for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Sunday afternoon with morning temperatures starting out in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures do warm back up a bit by early next week. Afternoon temperatures will once again reach the low to mid 80s with morning temperatures starting out in the lower 60s. Moisture will then increase by mid-to-late week. This will bring the chance for rain back by next Thursday, after Halloween on Wednesday.

Another cold front will move through the region on Friday. This will bring more chances for scattered storms and pockets of heavy rain. The front will move out by next Saturday and it will usher in another shot of drier and cooler weather for the following weekend.

Tropical Update:

We can continue to watch an area of thunderstorms that is becoming better organized in the central Atlantic. This area of disturbed weather is located about 1000 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. The center is elongated and not well defined right now. However, it is expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical system at some point today. If it develops, the next name on the list is Oscar. This will not pose any type of threat to Florida. Hurricane season runs through November 30th.

The surf forecast for today is showing fair conditions today with a northeast and easterly swell mix. Wave heights will be 3-4 feet. The rip current risk remains moderate, and the UV Index is seven, so it is best to stay within sight of a lifeguard and wear sunscreen.

If you plan to go out boating, expect a chance of storms. The wind will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 knots with 3 to 4 feet seas and a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

