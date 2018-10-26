ORLANDO, Fla. — Multiple agencies are outside an apartment complex in west Orlando where shots were fired during a domestic disturbance.

OPD says an 18-year-old was outside with a firearm

Spokeperson says they believe suspect is inside apartment

Crisis negotiation & SWAT team called onto scene

Orlando police offices, Orange County Sheriff's Office and other agencies are outside the complex on the 3900 block of WD Judge Road near Mercy Drive at Palm Grove Garden Apartments.

Sgt. Eduardo J. Bernal with Orlando Police says they were responding to a call about a domestic disturbance when they saw an 18-year-old male subject outside with a firearm.

Bernal says officers shot multiple times, but it's currently unknown whether the suspect shot back. He eventually ran, and police say they believe he may be in an apartment.

He added the 18-year-old is possibly "mentally ill."

People are being kept out of the area. A tweet from Orlando Police Dept. shows a Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT is being brought in to attempt to make contact.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.