ORLANDO, Fla. — Edward Mina, the brother of Orlando Police Chief John Mina, accepted a plea deal Friday morning on charges of sexually battering a child.

At the Orange County Courthouse in downtown Orlando, Mina agreed to spend 17 1/2 years in prison as part of the deal.

A relative of the victim, holding back tears, said the little girl trusted Mina, and now she's left with a horrible scar.

Mina showed no reaction during his court appearance. After the 17 1/2 years, he'll spend the rest of his life on sex offender probation and won't be allowed any contact with the victim.

"The negotiations were reached to avoid putting the victim through a deposition or a trial in this case. This plea agreement was reached as well by agreement with the victim in the case as well as her family," Assistant State Attorney Jenny Rossman said.

He was arrested in May on charges of sexual battery of a child under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious molestation. The child came forward to a school resource officer and said they'd been abused "almost daily" for years, according to an arrest affidavit.

We are not releasing the relationship between Mina and the victim to protect the child's identity.

Edward Mina's brother, John Mina, is running for Orange County sheriff.