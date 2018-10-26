GRANT-VALARIA, Florida — A metal-wrenching crash happened in south Brevard Friday after a tractor trailer collided with a truck, sending one person to the hospital.

Tractor trailer collides with truck, sends 1 to hospital

Crash happened in Grant-Valkaria

Person injured listed in stable condition

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 1 and First Street in Grant-Valkaria.

FHP says two trucks and a tractor trailer were involved, and a person in one of the trucks was flown to the hospital.

Traffic was snarled in the area for about an hour as troopers worked the crash.

Christopher Pozgar owns Grant Station, Rib City, right at the intersection. He told Spectrum News he's seen at least 25 crashes and several fatalities over his seven years in the area.

“Usually they say once somebody gets killed, you'll get the stoplight. Well, that's happened again and again. And we still don't have a stoplight. Now another accident, which was a bad one today, and it's continuing to go on,” Pozgar said.

The person hurt in the crash is listed in stable condition.

Spectrum News contacted the Florida Dept. of Transportation about the possibility of a stoplight being put in at that intersection. We are waiting to hear back.