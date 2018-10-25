ORLANDO, Fla. — "Credible threats" have forced the cancellation of a planned invasion of ESPN's College Gameday broadcast of the Florida-Georgia game this weekend by a huge group of UCF supporters.

Fan group bus trip to Jacksonville during Florida-Georgia game

Trip was in response to treatment by ESPN host

Fans of Florida, Georgia openly threatened UCF fans on Twitter

The fan group UCF Knights Watch had promoted a bus trip to Jacksonville this weekend in support of UCF's place among top college football teams, and in response to GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit's opinion of the team.

But fans from both the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators openly threatened the group on Twitter to meet those fans and assault them with pepper spray, glass beer bottles and other attacks. They also threatened to steal and vandalize signs.

The organizers said that the threats were perpetrated by a select few, and they do not believe it represents all fans of the two teams.

However, members of the UCF Jacksonville alumni group, as well as authorities, told organizers that the area where the game is being held and the size of the crowds presented some risk. Since older people and small children would have been among the supporters making the trip, they did not think it was worth it.

"We have not bowed down, and we do not consider this a defeat, but there [is] a time and a place and everything," said the organizer, Orlando lawyer Chad Barr. "I regret that college football has come to this, but rest assured, that I in conjunction with UCF Knights Watch will continue to build the UCF brand through new and unique ways."