ORLANDO, Florida — It will finally feel like "fall" in Central Florida, with the temperatures around the mid 80s.
- Highs for Thursday at 85 degrees
- Cooler weekend ahead
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will prevail Thursday along with occasional showers. Like Wednesday, highs will stay in line with the seasonal average, in the low to mid-80s.
Moisture will be increasing ahead of a warm front that will lift through the area on Thursday night.
This will be followed by an approaching cold front coming in from the west. Low pressure will ultimately drag this front through late Friday into Saturday morning with a continued elevated risk of showers and a possible rumble of thunder.
By Saturday, the front will clear the area, sending temperatures back to the 70s for highs and 50s for lows by the weekend.
Those in small craft are urged to exercise caution for Thursday. Winds from the east will pick up to 15 to 20 knots, generating a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.
In the nearshore waters, waves of 2 to 3 feet will be considered poor for surfing.
Tropical Update
Meanwhile, the tropics are primarily quiet in the Atlantic at this time. There is one suspect area that may lead to development over open water, nearly one thousand miles from the Leeward Islands.
It should cause no threat to Florida.
Atlantic hurricane season officially ends November 30.
