NATIONWIDE — That big Powerball jackpot just git even bigger.

No ticket matched the big Powerball prize Wednesday night, so the jackpot is now $750 million — the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Wednesday's numbers are 3 - 21 - 45 - 53 - 56 with the Powerball 22

The next drawing will be Saturday.

On Wednesday night, when it was at $620 million, the Powerball jackpot looked sort of puny given all the attention lavished on the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina on Tuesday. But with two giant prizes in one week, it was hard not to compare.

One ticket in Florida matched five numbers without the ball. That ticket is worth $1 million.

Only three lottery jackpots have been larger than the next Powerball prize.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 11, when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6 million.