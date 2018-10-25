WASHINGTON, D.C. — The investigation is intensifying into who sent suspicious packages to prominent Democratic political figures.

Bombs were sent to key Democratic leaders, CNN

No one was injured, killed

Bombs backed with glass shards

A senior law enforcement source has told Spectrum News that a suspicious device was discovered at an address associated with actor Robert De Niro in TriBeCa section of New York on Thursday morning.

According to the New York City Police Department, the package was found near Greenwich and Franklin streets.

Another package was addressed to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., which was intercepted Wednesday night at a Los Angeles mail facility.

A law enforcement official said the package has similar characteristics to several others that were discovered this week.

Suspicious packages appearing to be bombs targeted former first lady and U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in south Florida and CNN's New York offices, among others.

Law enforcement says the bombs were packed with shards of glass, however, none of the packages reached their intended targets.

However, authorities warn they might not have found them all yet.

"We're working with the postal service to see if we can predict if any more of these packages do show up," said New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill.

President Donald Trump condemned the attacks.

"Acts or threats of political violence have no place in the United States," Trump said. "This egregious conduct is abhorrent."

Other Republican leaders said the same. But Democratic Senate and House leaders Chuck Schumer of New York and Nancy Pelosi of California said such words "ring hollow" when coming from Trump. They noted the president's recent praise of a GOP congressman who body-slammed a reporter, among other Trump statements.

The targets of the bombs were some of the figures most frequently criticized by Trump, who still assails Clinton at rallies while supporters chant "lock her up" — two years after he defeated her and she largely left the political scene. Trump also often singles out cable news network CNN as he rails against the "fake news" media.

Law enforcement officials said all the packages were similar: manila envelopes with bubble-wrap interior bearing six stamps and the return address of Wasserman Schultz. She is the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee who was accused by Clinton rivals of secretly helping the party's eventual presidential nominee.

The FBI said an additional package was intended for former Attorney General Eric Holder, but that one ended up at a Florida office of Wasserman Schultz, whose return address was on it.

The package intended for Holder had the wrong address and was forwarded to Wasserman Schultz.

A police bomb squad removed still another from CNN’s New York office, which was evacuated. The CNN package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who has publicly clashed with Trump and is a regular television contributor.

The first crude bomb to be discovered had been delivered Monday to the suburban New York compound of George Soros, a liberal billionaire and major contributor to Democratic causes.

None of the seven bombs (not including De Niro's package) detonated and nobody was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida and California seized the suspicious packages.

The devices all were sent to an FBI lab in Virginia to be studied. Officials provided no details on a possible suspect or motive.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

