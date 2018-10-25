DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — New tests by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission show no concentrations of Florida red tide along Volusia County's beaches.

Officials conducted samples in New Smyrna Beach and Ormond beach

County denied over the weekend there was evidence of red tide

Weekly tests will continue

PREVIOUS STORY: Volusia County tests for red tide at 3 locations

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Florida Red Tide

On Tuesday testing was conducted at three locations along the beach after FWC officials last week said they detected background concentrations of Karenia Brevis in the waters in the southern part of the county.

They also said they were reports of dead fish on the beach.

Volusia County officials, however, denied over the weekend that there was any evidence of red tide on its beaches.

The county says weekly tests will continue, however, as Volusia's neighbor to the south, Brevard County, grapples with a worsening red tide situation.