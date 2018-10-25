DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — New tests by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission show no concentrations of Florida red tide along Volusia County's beaches.

On Tuesday testing was conducted at three locations along the beach after FWC officials last week said they detected background concentrations of Karenia Brevis in the waters in the southern part of the county.

They also said they were reports of dead fish on the beach.

Volusia County officials, however, denied over the weekend that there was any evidence of red tide on its beaches.

The county says weekly tests will continue, however, as Volusia's neighbor to the south, Brevard County, grapples with a worsening red tide situation.