LAKELAND, Fla. — Former Lakeland City Commissioner Michael Dunn has been issued a $150,000 bond on charges of second-degree murder.

Dunn is accused of fatally shooting an alleged shoplifter at his store, Vets Army Navy Surplus in Lakeland, on October 3.

Dunn was arrested Friday, October 19, more than two weeks after the shooting, and resigned from his position on the city commission on Monday, October 22.

According to the arrest affidavit, 50-year-old Christobal Lopez put a hatchet down his pants from a display in the store. The incident caught on surveillance video shows Dunn grabbing Lopez as he tried to leave and then opening fire.

A witness recalled Lopez saying he would pay for it after it fell from his pants, and he was confronted by Dunn.

During his bond hearing on Thursday, the judge also ordered Dunn on house arrest and said he can't work in his store because it has firearms.

Dunn has also hired a new lawyer for his team — Mark O'Mara, who defended George Zimmerman. Zimmerman was acquitted in the death of Trayvon Martin.