MOUNT DORA, Fla. — In Florida, we don't have your typical fall season, but although the weather stays warm, it doesn't mean there aren’t plenty of fall activities to find close to home.

Scott's Maze Adventure is in Mount Dora

Fall season runs through December 9

Want more information? Visit their website.

The fall vibes are strong when you set foot on Long and Scott Farms in Mount Dora.

“My kids that work here now remember coming here as preschoolers, so that makes me feel old!" said owner Rebecca Ryan.

A family-run farm for generations, Ryan knows how to keep it running like a fine-tuned machine — even in one of their busiest season.

“Here we are 16 years later, and we’re still doing it! I can’t believe it," Ryan said.

The hustle and bustle through their farmers market takes you out back where you’ll be in for a treat: a massive maze you’ll need to find your way out of.

And they don’t cut any corners here — this maze is no walk in the park. Their largest maze spans 7 acres and, you'll find stations throughout the maze where you'll learn about different aspects of farming.

It's something Ryan hopes her family will continue to do each year, as it's become a staple for the community and those that travel near and far to see it each year.

“We want to be able to educate them about the farm and farming, and just have some good fun," Ryan said.

Scott’s Maze Adventure fall season runs through December 9, and they’re open Saturdays and Sundays.

You can find out more information on pricing and their farmers market on their website .