ORLANDO, Fla. — A home invader got into a struggle with a man and was shot with his or her own gun, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

No information was released about the home invader

At around 11:42 p.m., Wednesday, deputies arrived at a home on Furlong Way in Orlando to find a 26-year-old man told them that he had to escape from his house from a side window after fighting off a person who "entered his house uninvited," according to Lt. Alexander S. Greenberg in a news release.

"The (homeowner) stated he fiercely fought with the suspect who was armed with a handgun; the suspect's firearm went off striking the suspect," explained Greenberg.

The person was sent to the hospital for treatment, but no information about the person has been given out since it is still an active investigation, according to Greenberg.