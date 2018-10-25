MELBOURNE, Fla. — Six feet tall and 158 pounds. That's a big baby.

Brevard Zoo has a new giraffe calf. The baby boy was born October 19, to mother Johari and father Rafiki. The calf will stay with Johari behind the scenes for a few weeks before he joins the Expedition Africa area of the park.

The baby doesn't have a name yet.

The giraffes are from the Masai subspecies, which is native to Kenya and Tanzania. But the animals are threatened due to habitat loss and paching in that part of the world. The Brevard Zoo has eight Masai giraffes.

The Brevard Zoo is located in Melbourne, in Brevard County.