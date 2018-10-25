TAMPA, Fla. — The winning ticket for the more than $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot might have been sold in South Carolina, but Florida also had four high-dollar winning tickets sold prior to the drawing Tuesday night.

$1 million winning tickets sold in Tampa, Lake Mary, Miami

$3 million winning ticket sold in Orlando

Powerball drawing Wednesday - Check your numbers

A $1 million dollar ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 909 South 78th Street in Tampa. Two more were sold at a Publix in Lake Mary and a United Fuel in Miami.

A $3 million dollar winner purchased their ticket at a Racetrack in Orlando.

Player excitement continues

People were crowding into that Tampa 7-Eleven location to buy tickets for Wednesday's Powerball drawing, hoping "Lady Luck" will strike twice.

"I love it. People are excited," said Cathy Moore. "I heard there was a bunch of people here earlier buying tickets, so I came out, too."

The name of the person who bought that ticket worth $1 million hasn't been released yet, but residents said they hope it's somebody who lives in the area.

"You know, people in this neighborhood could really use it," said Tom Jones. "They really can, so I hope it's somebody who lives or works around here."

Don't tell them the odds

In total, more than a million tickets in Florida won some amount of money in Tuesday's drawing, ranging from $2 up.

Although people know the odds are against them, they're still snapping up tickets.

They figure if someone can win buying from this location, maybe they can, too.

"I'm hoping I'm the next one," said Star Martinez as she left the story with 3 tickets. "I'm sure hoping I'm the next one, because a million dollars could do a lot for my family."