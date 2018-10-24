ORLANDO, Fla. — Passengers headed to Orlando on a Southwest Airlines flight were diverted to Connecticut after their plane was struck by lightning.

Southwest Flight 2515 from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport was struck by lightning sometime after taking off, around 5:42 p.m.

The plane diverted to Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut and landed safely just before 7 p.m.

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson says the plane is out of service while it's checked out. They were getting another plane to the crew and 135 passengers so they can continue their journeys to Orlando.

The plane is expected to arrive at Orlando International Airport about 4 hours behind schedule.