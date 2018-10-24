MELBOURNE, Fla. — Thousands of dead fish once again litter Brevard County beaches as red tide's wrath is seen yet again.
"Little tickles in our throat, eye-watering," said Debbie Martin from California.
Martin is visiting a friend who lives beachside. She doubted her friend's claim that the red tide was bad.
"We didn't believe her and then we noticed it," she said.
"It was our view this morning," said Martin.
Thousands of mullet have washed up in the south part of the county, from Satellite Beach and Indialantic down to Melbourne Beach.
Keep Brevard Beautiful: Fish kill cleanup will take days
A public works crew has been shoveling up dead fish at a frenzied pace.
Once again, Keep Brevard Beautiful volunteers have been contracted by the county, and are fanning out at the hardest hit spots to clean up the mess.
Last week's mass fish kill was concentrated in one spot. Not this time. It will take days to clean it all up.
"It stretches for miles," said KBB's Bryan Bobbitt. "We are calling for all volunteers, anyone interested in getting involved come out and join us."
Places to help are Paradise Beach Park in Melbourne, plus Ponce de Leon Park and Spessard Holland Park South in Melbourne Beach.
Please contact the KBB office with your name, phone number, days of availability, and location.
- Phone: 321-631-050
- Email: arwen.kbb@gmail.com
Officials are still encouraging people with asthma or respiratory issues to stay away from the beach until this red tide goes away.
-- Greg Pallone, Brevard County Reporter
Businesses suffer as beachgoers flee
The beaches are empty, no surfers, tourist or locals catching some sun, thousands of dead fish are to blame.
“This has caused a little bit of drop-off from some of the people that would sit on the deck,” Fisher said.
And he's not the only one, another restaurant down the road is also worried about this new round of fish kills, especially since his restaurant is known for its outdoor seating across the street from the water.
“Of course we do, especially since we have a patio-style restaurant," said JC Counsman, general manager for Long Doggers. "So we do worry about that because we can fit a certain amount of people inside. It does worry us a bit.
“Lot of them get ice cream from their cars, they don’t like being outside too long. You don’t see a lot of people trying to sit at the tables,” said Carl Kramer, Moo’s Soft Serve manager.
Despite the respiratory-irritating conditions caused by red tide, some are looking past it and eating outside. Some business owners say it seems tourists are not as affected by red tide irritants as locals.
-- Krystel Knowles, Brevard County Reporter