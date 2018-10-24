MELBOURNE, Fla. — Thousands of dead fish once again litter Brevard County beaches as red tide's wrath is seen yet again.

"Little tickles in our throat, eye-watering," said Debbie Martin from California.

Martin is visiting a friend who lives beachside. She doubted her friend's claim that the red tide was bad.

"We didn't believe her and then we noticed it," she said.

RED TIDE’S WRATH: scores of dead mullet have washed up on #Brevard beaches due to more #RedTide impact. @KBBBrevard crews fanning out to clean up. Plus Indialantic Public Works crews are out. @MyNews13 @MyFWC @BrevardCo_FL pic.twitter.com/fBeNmSES2J — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) October 24, 2018

And she also noticed what was on the beach.

"It was our view this morning," said Martin.

Thousands of mullet have washed up in the south part of the county, from Satellite Beach and Indialantic down to Melbourne Beach.

Keep Brevard Beautiful: Fish kill cleanup will take days

A public works crew has been shoveling up dead fish at a frenzied pace.

Once again, Keep Brevard Beautiful volunteers have been contracted by the county, and are fanning out at the hardest hit spots to clean up the mess.

KBB needs help. They need volunteers to scoop up all of the fish as soon as possible. It's a daunting task, as thousands of them dot the sand stretching for miles.

Last week's mass fish kill was concentrated in one spot. Not this time. It will take days to clean it all up.

"It stretches for miles," said KBB's Bryan Bobbitt. "We are calling for all volunteers, anyone interested in getting involved come out and join us."

Places to help are Paradise Beach Park in Melbourne, plus Ponce de Leon Park and Spessard Holland Park South in Melbourne Beach.

Please contact the KBB office with your name, phone number, days of availability, and location.

Officials are still encouraging people with asthma or respiratory issues to stay away from the beach until this red tide goes away.

-- Greg Pallone, Brevard County Reporter

Businesses suffer as beachgoers flee

The beaches are empty, no surfers, tourist or locals catching some sun, thousands of dead fish are to blame.

EMPTY TABLES: red tide and overnight fish kill driving business away @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/ODyHVmjQQo — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) October 24, 2018

Eddy Fisher, manager for Ichabod's Bar and Grille in Indialantic, says the last time he saw red tide this bad on the east coast was almost a decade ago.

“This has caused a little bit of drop-off from some of the people that would sit on the deck,” Fisher said.

And he's not the only one, another restaurant down the road is also worried about this new round of fish kills, especially since his restaurant is known for its outdoor seating across the street from the water.

“Of course we do, especially since we have a patio-style restaurant," said JC Counsman, general manager for Long Doggers. "So we do worry about that because we can fit a certain amount of people inside. It does worry us a bit.

WORST RED TIDE IN YEARS: that’s what two Indialantic restaurants with outdoor seating are saying @MyNews13 after massive overnight fish kill pic.twitter.com/6U7w0dmcnr — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) October 24, 2018

County officials say with the help of Keep Brevard Beautiful, they are cleaning up the mess so business can return back to normal. Until then, outdoor seating places like Moo's Soft Serve are hoping customers still stop by and use their drive-through or indoor seating to get away from the irritants of red tide.

“Lot of them get ice cream from their cars, they don’t like being outside too long. You don’t see a lot of people trying to sit at the tables,” said Carl Kramer, Moo’s Soft Serve manager.

Despite the respiratory-irritating conditions caused by red tide, some are looking past it and eating outside. Some business owners say it seems tourists are not as affected by red tide irritants as locals. ​

-- Krystel Knowles, Brevard County Reporter