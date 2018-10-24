BARTOW, Fla. — Two middle school aged girls were arrested Tuesday for bring knives on campus, according to the Bartow Police Department.

Two girls planned attack at Bartow Middle, police say

Officials say the two girls armed themselves with knives and planned on attacking students at Bartow Middle School during the school day.

“If I had children, I’d be scared to death, but remember: a student heard something, the student told a teacher," said Bartow Police Chief Joe Hall. "The teacher immediately reported it, which implemented our safety plan in the school, which resulted in us apprehending both of these students before a single student was injured.“

According to the arrest affidavit, the girls wanted to kill the students so they could become worse sinners and ensure that after they committed suicide they could “go to hell so they could be with Satan.”

“What I can tell you is they were Satan worshippers and they did make comments that they were willing to drink blood and possibly eat flesh," Hall said during a news conference held alongside Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd.

The girls’ plot was intercepted by school staff, who found them hiding in a bathroom during class time and stopped them before they could carry out their plans. Both juveniles were arrested and removed from the campus.

Investigators said they also found a map at one of the girls’ homes which said, “Go kill in bathroom.” Authorities said they also found Snapchat messages between the girls talking about the planned attack.

No students or adults were harmed.

Notices have been sent to the parents of students at Bartow Middle School informing them of the situation.

Both girls are facing serious charges, including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, possession of a weapon on school property, carry of a concealed weapon and disrupting a school function.