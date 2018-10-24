ORLANDO, Florida — Crews are still working to fix a massive whole left behind by a huge water main break near downtown Orlando.

But community leaders say they want the street built back different than it was before – with bricks, not pavement.

Walter Reid is still trying to assess the extent of the damage to his apartment building after Monday’s water main break sent several feet of water into the apartment building, which houses several tenants.

“When it burst, it was like a river out here,” Reid said.

His building, homes, and several cars were flooded after Orlando Utilities Commission says an 80-year-old pipe ruptured.

OUC crews have fixed the break, restored water to residents, and are now filling in dirt.

In the area where the break happened, asphalt was covering bricks. But community leaders say if the road has to be rebuilt, they want it to be brick without the pavement.

“They add charm to it, they’re part of the original historic nature of the neighborhood,” said David Martens, President of the Lake Eola Heights Historic Neighborhood Association.

Martens began a push decades ago to preserve Lake Eola Heights’ history.

He’s worked to restore the original brick to many of the neighborhood’s streets where crews had poured pavement over them during other work.

Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan says she is now working with city public works and OUC to make sure uncovered brick is restored to the newly-built road.

But not everyone loves the historic brick streets. Some residents say they can make for a bumpy ride.

“If you notice coming up Summerlin it’s like bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,” Reid said. “I mean, is that historical? It’s not saying much about the history.”

But Martens says slowing traffic down is one of the reasons the brick streets make sense for the neighborhood.

“Our job is not to rush people from one end to another, our job is to have a fabulous neighborhood where people can come and live and bring their families, and enjoy the historical nature,” Martens said.