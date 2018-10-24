ORLANDO, Florida — While the chance of rain is low, it doesn't hurt to grab an umbrella today.

Plenty of clouds will be on hand for Wednesday along with a few passing showers. Like Tuesday, highs will stay in line with the seasonal average, in the low to mid-80s. The overall rain chance for Wednesday will be low.

That changes on Thursday when a warm front passes and moisture increases ahead of an area of low pressure moving across the central Gulf coast.

Rain chances will go up to 50 percent as a result. Low pressure will ultimately drag a front through on Friday with a continued elevated risk of showers and a possible rumble of thunder.

By Saturday, the front will clear the area, sending temperatures back to the 70s for highs and 50s for lows by the weekend.

Boaters can anticipate a passing shower or two for Wednesday. Winds from the northeast will range between 10 to 15 knots, generating a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

In the nearshore waters, waves of 2 to 3 feet will be considered fair for surfing.

Tropical Update

Meanwhile, the tropics are primarily quiet in the Atlantic at this time.

There is one suspect area that may feature development over open water, several hundred miles from the Leeward Islands. It should cause no threat to Florida.

Atlantic hurricane season is winding down and officially ends November 30.

